Palestine Says Conducted Nearly 30,000 COVID-19 Tests, 90% Testing Positive Asymptomatic

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Palestinian health authorities have conducted 29,500 coronavirus tests since the epidemic's outbreak, with the testing capacity being supplied by the diaspora and other countries, Kamal Shakhra, the director of Primary health care at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We conduct from 2,500 to 3,000 tests per day at the moment. Asymptomatic patients count 90 percent, another 10 percent are complicated cases, mainly elderly, but we have no gravely ill patients," Shakhra said, adding that the total number of tests was 29,500 as of Thursday.

The health official said there was enough tests in Palestine for the time being, but he was not sure for how long they would be enough.

"China has provided us with tests, and we ourselves procured too. Our compatriots from the United States and Europe help, as do the Arab countries," Shakhra said.

Testing is compulsory for all Palestinian returnees, whose number is expected to increase during the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the official said. The main testing capacities are located in the Hebron province and the Gaza Strip.

According to Shakhra, there has not been a single precedent of a COVID-19 patient in Palestine requiring a ventilator.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palestine has grown to 482, including 4 fatalities.