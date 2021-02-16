UrduPoint.com
Palestine Says Israel Preventing Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Deliveries To Gaza - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila has accused Israel of preventing the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses to the Gaza Strip, the Palestine news agency (WAFA) reports.

Mai al-Kaila said that on Monday a Sputnik V shipment intended for health workers was sent to Gaza but Israel prevented it from reaching its destination.

The health minister stressed that such actions run contrary to all laws and international agreements.

Palestine was the first country in the middle East to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Palestine kicked off at the start of February, with medical personnel being the first in line.

