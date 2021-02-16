Palestine Says Israel Preventing Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Deliveries to Gaza - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila has accused Israel of preventing the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses to the Gaza Strip, the Palestine news agency (WAFA) reports.

Mai al-Kaila said that on Monday a Sputnik V shipment intended for health workers was sent to Gaza but Israel prevented it from reaching its destination.

The health minister stressed that such actions run contrary to all laws and international agreements.

Palestine was the first country in the middle East to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Palestine kicked off at the start of February, with medical personnel being the first in line.