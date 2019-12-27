Palestine Sees Prospects in Cooperation With Russia on Pharmaceuticals - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Palestine and Russia have the potential to successfully cooperate on pharmaceuticals and this issue has been brought up during the last session of the bilateral trade commission, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Friday.

On November 22, the Russian-Palestinian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation convened in Moscow. During the session, a number of state-to-state and business-to-business agreements, as well as a road map for future cooperation in the economy and specialized professional training were signed.

"I think that our cooperation opens good prospects now.

This includes pharmaceutical industry as well. These products have an important role here, on your market," Nofal said at a press conference.

In particular, the Palestinian pharmaceutical companies have been discussing the supplies of their products with theшк Russian partners, according to the ambassador.

The Palestinian side plans to invite a Russian business delegation to visit the country in order to look into the needs of Palestine's market, Nofal added.

In 2018, the Palestinian-Russian trade totaled over $5 million with the largest sectors being metals and agriculture, Palestinian Economy Minister Khaled al-Osaily said in November.