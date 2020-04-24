Palestine Shores Up Border Checks as Expat Workers Return for Ramadan Amid COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Palestinian authorities have reinforced border controls and testing requirements in anticipation of a spike in arrivals of returnees for the Ramadan celebrations, Kamal Shakhra, the director of Primary health care at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, told Sputnik on Friday.

Ramadan, the holy month in islam when people of faith fast during daytime and gather for group meals and prayers after sunset, began earlier in the day.

"In the coming days, some 2,000 workers are expected to return from Jordan ” we plan to test them all and not let go until results are ready. The borders are closed, but the countries reached an agreement on it. Around 1,000 people have already returned from Egypt," Shakhra said.

According to the official, testing is compulsory for all Palestinian returnees, with the main testing capacities located in the main testing capacities located in the Hebron province 18 miles south to Jerusalem and in the Gaza Strip.

"Of course, we have concerns in light of upcoming Ramadan, that is why we pay such a close attention to all returnees, reinforce border controls and prohibit entry to our territory without testing. They [returnees] have to self-isolate at home for 14 days," Shakhra said.

There will be no fines for violators during Ramadan, the official said, but went on to cite the Palestinian leadership as calling upon people to not go outside and pray at home.