MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Moscow welcomes the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries but believes that Palestine's interests should be taken into account as well in this situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Friday.

"The fact that Arab countries are building a relationship with Israel is good thing, we can only support that. We have a good relationship with Israel and Arab countries. However, [there should not be] any attempts to form alliances against someone else, because some think that there is anti-Iranian sentiment in this. But, obviously, this should not be done at the expense of Palestinians, let us not forget that the issue of Palestine has to be resolved," Bogdanov told reporters.