GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Palestinian Authority has condemned Israel's plans to construct more than 2,500 settlement housing units in the occupied West Bank, presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, non-governmental organization Peace Now (Shalom Achshav) said that the Israeli authorities called for bids for the building of 2,572 homes for settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"The continuation of Netanyahu's government with its settlement policy and theft of Palestinian land - with the support and bias of the current US administration - will not bring security and stability," Abu Rudeineh said, as quoted by the state-run WAFA news agency.

The spokesman added that such a step violates all international resolutions, including 2334, in particular, which states that Israel's settlement activities on the Palestinian territories constitute a breach of international law.

Israel continues to build settlements in the West Bank despite the international pressure, thereby escalating its tense relations with Palestine, which have been strained for several decades. Palestine has been demanding a return to the pre-Six-Day War borders, a demand Israel has so far rejected.