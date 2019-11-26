UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine To Appeal To ICC If Israel Adopts Jordan Valley Annexation Law - Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

Palestine to Appeal to ICC if Israel Adopts Jordan Valley Annexation Law - Abbas

The Palestinian authorities will turn to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and completely break off relations with Israel if it passes the law on the annexation of the Jordan Valley, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Russian journalists

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Palestinian authorities will turn to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and completely break off relations with Israel if it passes the law on the annexation of the Jordan Valley, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Russian journalists.

"As for [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to pass a law on Israel's annexation of the Jordan Valley, we are closely monitoring his steps in this direction. If the Israeli premier really does something like this, we will turn to the UN, the International Criminal Court, and we'll finally and irrevocably sever all relations with Israel," Abbas stressed.

Netanyahu earlier pledged to ensure the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the Jewish settlements of the Jordan Valley after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that these settlements were not illegal.

Related Topics

ICC United Nations Israel Russia Criminals Jew All Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Russia's Sports Minister: RUSADA Has Enough Legal ..

54 seconds ago

Nepal Envisages New Contracts for Helicopter Deliv ..

56 seconds ago

Abbas Says Palestine Will Prevent Iran From Interf ..

58 seconds ago

Palestine Ready to Sever Relations With US Over Re ..

59 seconds ago

Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns

52 minutes ago

Flydubai Flight 981 Crash in 2016 Caused by Pilot ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.