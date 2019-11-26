Palestine to Appeal to ICC if Israel Adopts Jordan Valley Annexation Law - Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

The Palestinian authorities will turn to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and completely break off relations with Israel if it passes the law on the annexation of the Jordan Valley, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Russian journalists

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Palestinian authorities will turn to the International Criminal ICC ) and completely break off relations with Israel if it passes the law on the annexation of the Jordan Valley, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Russian journalists.

"As for [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to pass a law on Israel's annexation of the Jordan Valley, we are closely monitoring his steps in this direction. If the Israeli premier really does something like this, we will turn to the UN, the International Criminal Court, and we'll finally and irrevocably sever all relations with Israel," Abbas stressed.

Netanyahu earlier pledged to ensure the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the Jewish settlements of the Jordan Valley after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that these settlements were not illegal.