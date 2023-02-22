The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) raid in the city of Nablus in the West Bank, which killed at least 10 Palestinians, and pledged to turn to international courts to hold Israel accountable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) raid in the city of Nablus in the West Bank, which killed at least 10 Palestinians, and pledged to turn to international courts to hold Israel accountable.

"The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs condemns the occupation crimes in Nablus and will investigate them with international authorities and courts," the ministry said on Twitter.

Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Hussein al-Sheikh called on the international community to immediately intervene "to stop these massacres and provide international protection" to the Palestinian people.

Al-Sheikh also called on the US administration to pressure the Israeli government to stop its aggressive actions against Palestinians.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that it had launched an operation in Nablus to apprehend Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity. Israeli forces reportedly neutralized three wanted terrorists in the operation, which was a joint effort between IDF units and border police.

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and over 100 injured in the Israeli raid, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry's latest figures. There were no casualties among Israeli military.