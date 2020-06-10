UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine To Declare Statehood In Pre-1967 War Territories - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:35 PM

Palestine to Declare Statehood in Pre-1967 War Territories - Prime Minister

Palestine's Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Tuesday it would declare statehood in the pre-1967 war territories if Israel moved to annex parts of the occupied West Bank

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Palestine's Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Tuesday it would declare statehood in the pre-1967 war territories if Israel moved to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

"As soon as Israel goes ahead with its plan to annex West Bank territories we will make the next step toward declaring Palestine's independence," he was quoted as saying by the Palestinian news agency Ma'an.

Shtayyeh told reporters in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, that the Palestinian government would adopt a constitutional declaration establishing a sovereign Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared all security agreements reached with Israel and the United States null and void last month after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Palestine Bank Jerusalem Ma'an Ramallah Independence United States Jew All Government

Recent Stories

Filling stations’ owners create fuel shortage in ..

6 minutes ago

AJK President condemns unprovoked Indian firing ac ..

18 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says COVID-19 Epidemic Declines, Deat ..

11 minutes ago

PM Khan exposing mafia gangs: Mian Zahid Hussain

27 minutes ago

Virus crisis forces Spain's Inditex into the red

11 minutes ago

EU told China it won't launch 'cold war'

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.