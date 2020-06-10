Palestine to Declare Statehood in Pre-1967 War Territories - Prime Minister

Palestine's Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Tuesday it would declare statehood in the pre-1967 war territories if Israel moved to annex parts of the occupied West Bank

"As soon as Israel goes ahead with its plan to annex West Bank territories we will make the next step toward declaring Palestine's independence," he was quoted as saying by the Palestinian news agency Ma'an.

Shtayyeh told reporters in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, that the Palestinian government would adopt a constitutional declaration establishing a sovereign Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared all security agreements reached with Israel and the United States null and void last month after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the West Bank.