Palestine to Get 10,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine Later on Thursday - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Palestinian National Authority is due to receive on Thursday 10,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which will be distributed among 5,000 citizens, Palestine's media reported, citing the health minister.

The government has also purchased two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that are expected to arrive in Palestine, Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said in an interview with the Voice of Palestine radio station. The number of doses will be sufficient for one million people.

"The Russia's Sputnik vaccines that will arrive today will be logistically prepared to give them to priority groups as soon as possible," al-Kaila said.

In addition, Palestine is also waiting for donations from friendly countries and institutions supporting the nation and its communities.

"Part of the purchased vaccines will reach Palestine from February 14-20," al-Kaila said, pointing out the priority of vaccinating frontline medical workers, elderly people and those with chronic diseases in line with the WHO recommendations.

The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is due to take place in 45 centers across the Palestinian territories, according to the minister.

Palestine was the first country in the middle East to register Sputnik V. The vaccination campaign in Palestine kicked off on Tuesday, with medical personnel being among the first to get inoculated. The health minister already got a shot of the Moderna vaccine at Hugo Chavez Hospital in Ramallah.

As of now, Palestine has registered 160,426 cases of COVID-19, including over 1,800 deaths.