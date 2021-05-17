UrduPoint.com
Palestine To Go To Int'l Criminal Court Over Israeli Strikes On Media Offices - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 01:55 PM

Palestine to Go to Int'l Criminal Court Over Israeli Strikes on Media Offices - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Palestine has plans to appeal to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israeli attacks on media agencies' offices in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Monday.

"From our side we're going to raise this question and others, because even Israeli attack on Gaza is a crime and we're going to do that," Nofal said.

An Israeli airstrike recently resulted in the collapse of a 15-storey building in the Gaza Strip that housed offices of international media agencies, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. The Reporters Without Borders non-governmental organization called on ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to include the Israeli airstrikes on media outlets in the Gaza Strip in her investigation.

More Stories From World

