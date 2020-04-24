ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Palestinian authorities expect the ongoing coronavirus epidemic to reach its peak in the beginning of the summer and possibly come back for a second wave later in the fall, Kamal Shakhra, the director of Primary health care at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We expect the second wave to come in October or a little earlier. This is a virus which, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), can return in the fall and break out with even greater rampage due to cold temperatures," Shakhra said, adding "as for the peak of the epidemic, we expect it in one to two months."

While the spread of the infection has slowed down in many countries and the WHO claimed there was no proven correlation between the temperature and transmission of the virus, Palestine is not alone in expecting a comeback.

Earlier this week,, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a second peak was a "big concern" of the Downing Street in deciding to extend the lockdown measures.

In China, where the pandemic is believed to have originated and the initial peak appears to now have passed, the municipal authorities in Beijing extended control measures for foreign arrivals, fearing that imported cases can trigger a second wave.

As of Friday, Palestine has reported a total of 482 cumulative cases of COVID-19, including 4 fatalities.