Palestine To Hold Elections When Israel Allows Them To Take Place In East Jerusalem -Abbas

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:37 PM

Palestine will hold general elections when Israel gives permission to hold them in East Jerusalem, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik

"We will hold elections in Palestine (parliamentary and presidential) as soon as we receive permission to hold them in Jerusalem. Earlier, elections were held in Jerusalem, according to agreements signed between the two sides," Abbas said.

