Palestine To Introduce Total Lockdown During Weekend Over COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Palestine to Introduce Total Lockdown During Weekend Over COVID-19 - Prime Minister

The prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, announced on Monday the introduction of a complete nationwide lockdown from Friday until Sunday as part of anti-COVID-19 measures

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, announced on Monday the introduction of a complete nationwide lockdown from Friday until Sunday as part of anti-COVID-19 measures.

"By an order of President [Mahmoud] Abbas, it was decided to close all welfare facilities from Friday morning until Sunday in all provinces," Shtayyeh said at the opening of a cabinet meeting.

Early November, Abbas issued a decree extending the coronavirus-linked state of emergency for 30 days.

To date, Palestine has confirmed 84,340 cases of the disease, with 71,096 recoveries and 714 fatalities, according to the state-run WAFA news agency.

More Stories From World

