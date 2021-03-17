Palestine to Receive Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines on March 17-18 - Health Ministry

Palestine will receive a 62,000-dose shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccines from March 17-18, health ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Palestine will receive a 62,000-dose shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccines from March 17-18, health ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra said on Wednesday.

Al-Shakhra said that 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and another 24,000 doses of AstraZeneca's will be delivered to Palestine, according to official news agency WAFA.

The vaccine rollout will begin on Sunday, the spokesman added, noting that the AstraZeneca vaccine will be stored until there is a scientific conclusion on its suitability by the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccine's use was halted in several countries worldwide after reports on several cases of post-inoculation side effects such as thrombosis. The matter is under investigation by the European Medicines Agency.

Separately, an Israeli security source told Sputnik that around 60,000 doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to Palestine through the WHO-led COVAX distribution facility.

Procedures are currently underway to transfer the vaccine doses from Israel to the Palestinian authorities, the source added.

Earlier in the month, Israel's military agency coordinating government activities in the Palestinian territories � COGAT � said that the authorities started vaccinating Palestinians working in the country and the West Bank-based Jewish settlements as per an agreement that Israel would inoculate 100,000 Palestinian laborers.

To date, Palestine has recorded over 241,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 2,500 deaths.