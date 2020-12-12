Palestine is expected to receive four million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as soon as in January and February, the country's Health Minister Mai al-Kail said on Saturday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Palestine is expected to receive four million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as soon as in January and February, the country's Health Minister Mai al-Kail said on Saturday.

"Four million doses of the Russian vaccine will be delivered to Palestine in the coming year, from late January to early February," al-Kail said, as quoted by the Shehab news Agency.

The health minister added that Palestine had also considered Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, however, due to its difficult transportation conditions, which require as cold of an environment as -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), the Arab country dismissed the option.

"Palestine will receive about 4 million doses of the vaccine. The first batch to arrive in Palestine will be enough for 3 percent of the population. The staff of medical services, security services and the media will be vaccinated first," al-Kail noted.

Sputnik V, the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine worldwide developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11. Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine have demonstrated that its efficacy rate was over 90 percent.