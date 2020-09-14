Palestine to reconsider relations with Arab League

The Palestinian government will present a recommendation to President Mahmoud Abbas for reconsidering relations with the Arab League, Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtayeh said on Monday

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):The Palestinian government will present a recommendation to President Mahmoud Abbas for reconsidering relations with the Arab League, Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtayeh said on Monday. "The Arab League has become a symbol of the Arab inaction," Ishtayeh said during his weekly cabinet meeting.

The Palestinian premier, however, did not provide further details. The move comes amid Palestinian anger over recent US-sponsored agreements between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Israel to normalize their relations.

The White House will host the signing ceremony of the normalization agreements on Tuesday.

The ceremony will be attended by US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdul-Latif al-Zayani.

"Tuesday will be a black day in the history of the Arab nation and a defeat of the Arab League institution." Ishtayeh said.Last week, an Arab League ministerial meeting failed to adopt a Palestinian draft condemning the UAE-Israel normalization deal. Bahrain became the fourth Arab country to have diplomatic relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979, Jordan 1994 and the UAE in August 2020.