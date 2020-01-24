UrduPoint.com
Palestine To Reject Trump's Deal If Treaty Violates International Law - Abbas' Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Palestinian authorities will reject the middle East peace plan of US President Donald Trump, known as the "deal of the century," if the proposed agreement violates international law, Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters that the White House would unroll the Middle East peace plan next week before the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, scheduled for Tuesday.

"If this deal is announced according to these rejected formulas, the leadership will announce a series of measures in which we safeguard our legitimate rights, and we will demand Israel to assume its full responsibilities as an occupying power," Rudeineh said on late Thursday, as quoted by the WAFA news agency.

The spokesman once again called on Israel to end the occupation of the Palestinian territories seized since 1967 as well as to recognize the independence of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as the capital of the nation.

"We warn Israel and the American administration against crossing the red lines," Rudeineh added.

The Palestinians became skeptical about the US mediation role in settling their conflict with Israel after Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state in late 2017.

