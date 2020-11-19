Palestine to Return Ambassadors to UAE, Bahrain - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Palestine has decided to return its ambassadors to the UAE and Bahrain, an informed Palestinian diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"The ambassadors returned to both states after they were summoned by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who discussed with them the actions of the UAE and Bahrain regarding the agreement on normalization [with Israel]," the source said.

Earlier, the Palestinian authorities recalled their ambassadors from Abu Dhabi and Manama after the UAE and Bahrain agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced the resumption of security cooperation with Palestine, which had been interrupted in May by the decision of the Palestinian authorities.

The UAE and Bahrain signed an agreement with Israel on September 15 to normalize ties. The ceremony of signing these documents took place at the White House, since the agreements were reached with the active mediation of the United States.