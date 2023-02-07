UrduPoint.com

Palestine To Seek Closer Ties With Russia Despite Ukraine Crisis - Foreign Minister

February 07, 2023 | 06:30 PM

The conflict in Ukraine has not deterred Palestine from seeking a closer relationship with Russia, its longtime friend, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki told Sputnik

"What is happening in Ukraine did not stop us from seeking further assistance from Russia and from upgrading, widening and deepening our bilateral relations," the foreign minister told Sputnik in an interview.

Palestine has relied on Russia for humanitarian assistance and grain deliveries as well as for political support that the core UN nation has provided it at the UN Security Council and within the Middle East Quartet of international negotiators.

Al-Maliki said he was very proud of the relationship that exists between him and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He also spoke of the "chemistry" between President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

"There is a chemistry between them. And this chemistry has reflected itself at all levels, up, down, and this is something that we try to preserve, we try to protect," the minister said.

Al-Maliki said he thanked Russia during a recent phone call with Lavrov for standing by Palestinians after weeks of tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank that marked the arrival in power of a new, nationalist government in Israel.

"So, our relationship is not putting any doubt to the contrary. We are proud of that excellent type of relationship and it is really a model of type of relationship that should really exist between two friendly countries. We would like to see more," the diplomat added.

