Palestine to Withdraw Arab Peace Initiative If Israel Enacts Annexation Plan- Ambassador

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Palestine and other Arab countries will withdraw the Arab Peace Initiative, which is calling for the normalization of relations between Palestine and the Arab nations in exchange for a full withdrawal by Israel from the occupied Palestinian territories if Israel tries to implement plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Thursday during an online press conference.

The Arab Peace Initiative is a proposal that calls for the cessation of the long-standing Arab-Israeli conflict. The initiative was endorsed by the Arab League back in 2002 at the Beirut summit and later re-endorsed in 2017.

"I participated in the Summit in Beirut, where this initiative was put forward offering peace in exchange for land. 57 Arab states would be ready to recognize the state of Israel under this deal and this is the best deal, in our opinion, but if Israel does not stop planned annexation, this proposal will be withdrawn for good," Nofal said.

The ambassador added that if Israel, backed by the US administration, tries to implement plans to annex parts of the West Bank using the difficult epidemiological situation, then there would be no opportunity to conduct any peace negotiations in the future.

"However, if the Israeli annexation is 'frozen,' that is, there is an opportunity for the Middle East Quartet to take on the role of a mediator. We will be ready to restart talks under these conditions," he said.

Nofal recalled that Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas had recently penned a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking him to hold in Moscow an international conference aimed at resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.