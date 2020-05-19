Palestine Unable to Repatriate Students Via Israeli-Controlled Borders - Prime Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Palestine sought to repatriate as many as 9,000 students amid the coronavirus pandemic but could not bring them home through Israeli-controlled borders, Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said.

"We have 9,000 students scatter all over the world from Europe to Egypt, from Turkey to Afghanistan. We cannot bring them back because we have no airports, because we have no plane, because we control no borders," Shtayyeh told the UN General Assembly Palestinian Rights Committee via videoconference. "This coronavirus shows the real pain of Palestinians who even cannot go home.

"

He added that they decided to charter a plane for repatriation flights, but found no available airports or other entry points when Israel sealed the borders, including the formal Palestinian one, in an effort to stop the coronavirus spread.

Shtayyeh praised the success of Palestinian mitigation measures that included early quarantines and lockdowns, dispatches of medical teams to Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem and supplies to Gaza ruled by the Islamist opposition. According to his data, Palestinians now have only 107 active coronavirus cases with no patients in intensive care units.