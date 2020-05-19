UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Unable To Repatriate Students Via Israeli-Controlled Borders - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Palestine Unable to Repatriate Students Via Israeli-Controlled Borders - Prime Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Palestine sought to repatriate as many as 9,000 students amid the coronavirus pandemic but could not bring them home through Israeli-controlled borders, Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said.

"We have 9,000 students scatter all over the world from Europe to Egypt, from Turkey to Afghanistan. We cannot bring them back because we have no airports, because we have no plane, because we control no borders,"  Shtayyeh told the UN General Assembly Palestinian Rights Committee via videoconference. "This coronavirus shows the real pain of Palestinians who even cannot go home.

"

He added that they decided to charter a plane for repatriation flights, but found no available airports or other entry points when Israel sealed the borders, including the formal Palestinian one, in an effort to stop the coronavirus spread.

Shtayyeh praised the success of Palestinian mitigation measures that included early quarantines and lockdowns, dispatches of medical teams to Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem and supplies to Gaza ruled by the Islamist opposition. According to his data, Palestinians now have only 107 active coronavirus cases with no patients in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Israel Palestine Europe Turkey Egypt Gaza Jerusalem All From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 9,577; 832 new cases i ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of France review regi ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Boris Johnson review global fig ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

2 hours ago

Measures Taken by Russia Led to One of Lowest COVI ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.