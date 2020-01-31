UrduPoint.com
Palestine Urges Countries To Stand Firm In Rejecting Israeli Settlements - Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:14 PM

Palestine Urges Countries to Stand Firm in Rejecting Israeli Settlements - Envoy to UN

Palestine is calling on the global community to remain steadfast in rejecting Israeli settlements in the West Bank as a violation of international law, Palestinian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Riyad Mansour told reporters on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Palestine is calling on the global community to remain steadfast in rejecting Israeli settlements in the West Bank as a violation of international law, Palestinian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Riyad Mansour told reporters on Thursday.

The Palestinian effort comes after President Donald Trump earlier this week unveiled his so-called "deal of the century," a peace proposal that gives Israel full control over settlements in the West Bank that have long been regarded as illegal.

"We need to mobilize. Number one, of course, we are mobilizing the total unity of our people against it. And, secondly, we are mobilizing the entire international community to defend its positions against this onslaught against us," Mansour said.

US President Donald Trump announced details of the plan on Tuesday in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Palestinians rejected the peace proposal before it was unveiled.

The plan would let Israel keep Jerusalem as its undivided capital and would recognize its sovereignty over West Bank settlements. But Israel would be required to stop building new settlements on Palestinian territory for the next four years while Palestinian statehood is negotiated.

Mansour referred to these provisions as the "destruction" of the national aspirations of the Palestinians and emphasized that they are not acceptable.

Mansour was speaking to reporters following his meeting with UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande. The latter, according to Mansour, reaffirmed the position of the General Assembly that any solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be based on the relevant resolutions, the two-state solution, and the order of the pre-1967 borders, before Israel occupied the West Bank.

