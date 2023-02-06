UrduPoint.com

Palestine Urges Israel To Reverse Punitive Measures Against Palestinians - Top Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:07 PM

Israel should end its punitive measures and violence against the Palestinian people, if it wants Palestine to resume bilateral security cooperation, which is of great importance for both sides, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki told Sputnik

The Palestinian Authority severed security cooperation with Israel to protest its deadly raid in the West Bank city of Jenin in late January. US Secretary of State Blinken, who visited Israel and the West Bank from January 30-31 amid the heightened tensions between the countries, urged both Israel and Palestine to ensure de-escalation of tensions and continue working on security issues.

"Security cooperation with Israel depends on Israel reversing its punitive measures against the Palestinian people and also stopping all crimes that they are committing against the Palestinian people," al-Maliki said.

Palestine will return to security coordination with Israel only after it reverses its actions, the top diplomat told Sputnik, adding that the Palestinian authorities had expressed that position both to the Israelis and to Blinken during his recent visit to the Middle East.

"We know that security cooperation for Israel is an important matter. It is also important for us because at the end of the day we do act in favor of providing security for our own people and we will continue providing security for our own people," al-Maliki said.

On January 26, at least nine Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured as a result of an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The next day, seven Israelis were killed in a suspected terrorist shooting in Jerusalem, and another two in a shooting at an archaeological site in the city the day after. The events marked the deadliest single day in the territory in years.

