UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Wants More Russian Tourists, Guarantees Security - Tourism Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:25 PM

Palestine Wants More Russian Tourists, Guarantees Security - Tourism Minister

Palestine is interested in boosting tourism cooperation with Russia, hopes to receive more Russian tourists and promises to ensure their safety, Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Rula Maayah said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Palestine is interested in boosting tourism cooperation with Russia, hopes to receive more Russian tourists and promises to ensure their safety, Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Rula Maayah said on Friday.

"We strive to strengthen tourism ties between Russia and Palestine. We hope that our delegation's visit to Russia will prompt an influx of tourists from Russia to Palestine and, possibly, from Palestine to Russia ... We guarantee security for all, no matter what city they visit, and our infrastructure guarantees this as well," Maayah said at a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Palestine received approximately 3 million foreign tourists, including Christian pilgrims from Russia, last year, the minister added, expressing hope that Russian Muslim pilgrims would travel to its territories as well.

Palestine is home to numerous sites of cultural and religious significance, including several Biblical toponyms, such as Bethlehem, Sebastia and Jericho.

Related Topics

Palestine Russia Visit Bethlehem Muslim Christian All From Million

Recent Stories

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

7 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

9 minutes ago

Bhutan to double teacher pay

1 minute ago

Artillery attack wounds family in east Ukraine

1 minute ago

'Most of women low-paid in Punjab' : Khawar Mumtaz ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan France cooperation in Higher Education is ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.