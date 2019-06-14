Palestine Wants More Russian Tourists, Guarantees Security - Tourism Minister

Palestine is interested in boosting tourism cooperation with Russia, hopes to receive more Russian tourists and promises to ensure their safety, Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Rula Maayah said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Palestine is interested in boosting tourism cooperation with Russia , hopes to receive more Russian tourists and promises to ensure their safety, Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Rula Maayah said on Friday.

"We strive to strengthen tourism ties between Russia and Palestine. We hope that our delegation's visit to Russia will prompt an influx of tourists from Russia to Palestine and, possibly, from Palestine to Russia ... We guarantee security for all, no matter what city they visit, and our infrastructure guarantees this as well," Maayah said at a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Palestine received approximately 3 million foreign tourists, including Christian pilgrims from Russia, last year, the minister added, expressing hope that Russian Muslim pilgrims would travel to its territories as well.

Palestine is home to numerous sites of cultural and religious significance, including several Biblical toponyms, such as Bethlehem, Sebastia and Jericho.