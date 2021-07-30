UrduPoint.com

Palestine Wants To Organize Abbas's Visit To Russia Once Pandemic Allows - Ambassador

Palestine intends to organize a visit of its President Mahmoud Abbas to Russia when the health situation allows, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, the Palestinian ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik

"The Palestinian side seeks and desires to prepare the visit of Palestinian head Mahmoud Abbas to Russia when the conditions allow this," Nofal said.

The ambassador refuted media reports that the president will arrive in Moscow in September, calling this information "inaccurate."

Abbas's most recent visit to Russia took place in July 2018. Later meetings were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the health crisis, the president used to come to Moscow twice a year.

