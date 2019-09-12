UrduPoint.com
Palestine Warns US Against Backing Netanyahu's Pledge To Annex Jordan Valley, Dead Sea

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:18 PM

Palestine Warns US Against Backing Netanyahu's Pledge to Annex Jordan Valley, Dead Sea

Palestine has threatened to cut all the ties and contacts with the United States if it backs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to extend Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea if reelected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Palestine has threatened to cut all the ties and contacts with the United States if it backs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to extend Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea if reelected.

At a campaign rally on Tuesday, Netanyahu announced that Israel would take first steps to apply its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley immediately after forming the new government.

"Should the US Administration support or endorse Netanyahu's threats of annexation and ethnic cleansing of the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and all settlements, then this will destroy all and any remaining ties or contacts with this administration," President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas' letter to the international community, obtained by Sputnik, read.

The document also urged the international community to denounce the "Israeli lawlessness" and to take steps to prevent its enactment, as well as "hold Israel accountable for all its persistent violations of international law and the imperatives of peace.

"

According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also concerned over Netanyahu's intention to annex parts of the West Bank.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

