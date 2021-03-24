Palestine has welcomed Beijing's initiative to hold a Palestinian-Israeli dialogue in China to boost the peace process between the two sides, a source in the Palestinian presidency told Sputnik on Wednesday

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Palestine has welcomed Beijing's initiative to hold a Palestinian-Israeli dialogue in China to boost the peace process between the two sides, a source in the Palestinian presidency told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the Al Arabiya broadcaster that he was planning to send invitations to Israel's and Palestine's officials for launching a dialogue between the two rivals in China. The comment comes as the Chinese diplomat starts on Wednesday his Middle East tour, during which he will pay official visits to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the UAE and Bahrain, as well as a working visit to Oman.

"We welcome China's initiative announced by the country's foreign minister to hold a Palestinian-Israeli dialogue in China to launch the peace process based on resolutions of international legitimacy that Tel Aviv has bypassed," the source said.

Palestine's position is clear, the source added, noting that it adheres to peace regulations in line with international resolutions, which are based on the two-state solution.

"The region's stability begins with resolving the Palestinian issue, which is the key to reach peace in the region in light of Israel's disregard of international law. We have called for an international peace conference, and we hope that such influential and friendly countries as China and Russia will play a role in this regard to achieve peace and security in the region," the source noted.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem partially occupied by Israel and the Gaza Strip. The 1993 Oslo Accords and a subsequent agreement for the West Bank city of Hebron effectively divided the West Bank into separate zones controlled by Israeli settlers and the Palestinian Authority.