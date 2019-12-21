GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed on Friday the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s intention to open investigation into the situation in Palestine over alleged war crimes that had been committed there.

Earlier in the day, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that there was sufficient evidence to open a full investigation into possible war crimes committed in Palestine.

"The State of Palestine welcomes the announcement of the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on concluding the preliminary examination into the situation in Palestine and the Prosecutor's determination that all statutory requirements for opening an investigation have been met," the ministry said, as quoted by Palestine's state-run WAFA news agency.

The ministry added that the decision to probe crimes in "the occupied territories" was long-awaited, recalling that the ICC prosecutor announced preliminary examination into the situation in Palestine back on January 16, 2015.

The ICC prosecutor's announcement has already triggered a backlash from the Israeli leadership. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued that the court has no jurisdiction in this case since "there has never been a Palestinian state," while petitions to the ICC can only be submitted by sovereign nations.