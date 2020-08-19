(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Palestinian authorities have highly appreciated Russia's statement on the deal to normalize ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates for Moscow's balanced and independent position focused on respect for international law, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement that Moscow emphasized importance of Israel abandoning its sovereignty claims over part of the West Bank territories under the US-brokered agreement with the UAE. The ministry noted that Russia had always favored the two-state solution that sees Israel and Palestine peacefully co-existing in the internationally recognized borders.

"The statement was positively met on our part. It is necessary to emphasize that it reminded that the Mideast settlement should be reached within the international law framework. Indeed, Russia and its policy are highly appreciated by our country and other countries and forces in the region. Great hopes are pinned on Russia, taking into account its independent international policy, and its activities within the UN Security Council, and so on," Nofal said at an online press-conference.

Nofal also highlighted that Moscow had repeatedly made attempts to reunite various Palestinian forces, considering it as an important step toward the Middle East peace process.

"Moscow has repeatedly called on various Palestinian forces to continue negotiations to in order to reach an agreement, therefore, the role of Russia in the settlement is difficult to overestimate. It is extremely important especially now," Nofal stressed.

The diplomat recalled that during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had repeatedly stated that Palestine would not accept the US peace mediation, emphasizing that the Palestinians were ready to rely on Moscow in working out a peace agreement or building principles for a longstanding settlement of the conflict with Israel.

The UAE became the third Arab state after Egypt and Jordan to recognize Israel. The two countries announced their deal last week and plan to establish embassies and open direct flights.