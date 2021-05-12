UrduPoint.com
Palestine Will Not Return To Talks With Israel Under US Mediation - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:31 PM

Palestine Will Not Return to Talks With Israel Under US Mediation - Diplomat

Palestine will not return to negotiations with Israel under the mediation of the United States and demands international mediation, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Palestine will not return to negotiations with Israel under the mediation of the United States and demands international mediation, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Wednesday.

"We certainly believe that the role of the US in the region is major, but we will not return to negotiations with Israel through the mediation of the US, we demand international mediation. The Americans together with the EU, together with Russia, together with other states � this may be the framework within which the solution of our problem will be carried out," Nofal said at a press conference, adding that the unilateral US mediation is not a solution to the problem.

More Stories From World

