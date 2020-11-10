UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Willing To Pick Up Peace Talks Once Trump's Steps Rolled Back - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Palestine Willing to Pick Up Peace Talks Once Trump's Steps Rolled Back - Ambassador

Palestine is ready to resume peace talks with Israel under US mediation after Joe Biden is in the White House, but only from where they were halted under former US President Barack Obama in 2016, Palestinian Ambassador to France Salman Herfi told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Palestine is ready to resume peace talks with Israel under US mediation after Joe Biden is in the White House, but only from where they were halted under former US President Barack Obama in 2016, Palestinian Ambassador to France Salman Herfi told Sputnik on Monday.

Biden was declared winner by US media this past weekend after a very tight race, but the election is likely far from over, with votes still being counted and Donald Trump complaining of fraud and vowing to take the case to court. If Biden eventually takes the White House, some expect him to reverse a number of pro-Israel moves with regard to Middle East settlement made by Washington in the Trump years.

"[Palestinian] President [Mahmoud] Abbas made it clear saying that we are ready to resume cooperation and political contacts if the upcoming administration cancels all moves by {Donald] Trump which are against the Palestinian people and aimed at destroying peace in the Middle East. If they are ready we will welcome these steps and we are going to resume negotiations from the point reached in 2016," Herfi stated.

The ambassador recalled that the Palestinian authorities have cut all ties with Washington since US President Donald Trump's 2017 decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, his decision to cut aid to Palestinian organizations and the proposal of the "deal of the century" peace plan that was rejected by Palestine.

In December of 2017, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which meant that the US formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital. The new embassy opened half a year later, with Israel hoping that it would prompt a mass relocation of embassies to the previously tabooed city, especially on the part of the European Union.

In late January, Trump presented his so-called deal of the century to reconcile Israel and Palestine. The deal calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state, with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. Palestine has firmly rejected the plan.

Related Topics

Election Century Barack Obama Israel Palestine Washington White House France European Union Trump Bank Jerusalem Middle East January December 2017 2016 Media All From Race Court

Recent Stories

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

11 minutes ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

11 minutes ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce ..

56 minutes ago

Coalition destroys armed drone fired by Houthis ta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.