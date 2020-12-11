(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed on Thursday the readiness of the Palestinian side to return to negotiations with Israel on the basis of international law, during a meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

Earlier in November, the first official meeting of the Israeli and Palestinian delegations took place in Ramallah after a six-month suspension due to Israel's plans to annex territories in the West Bank. The meeting became possible after Israel agreed to suspend the annexation plans as part of a series of US-brokered peace deals with the UAE and Bahrain and resulted in an agreement to resume civil and security cooperation.

"The Palestinian side is ready to return to negotiations on the basis of international law and under the auspices of the Quartet of International Mediators," Abbas said, as quoted by the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The Israel-Palestine peace process has long been stalled as both sides refused to compromise on outstanding issues or abandon their stance. One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange. Palestinians hope to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their eternal and undivided capital.