UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine's Abbas Confirms Readiness To Return To Talks With Israel After 6-Months Lull

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:15 AM

Palestine's Abbas Confirms Readiness to Return to Talks With Israel After 6-Months Lull

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed on Thursday the readiness of the Palestinian side to return to negotiations with Israel on the basis of international law, during a meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed on Thursday the readiness of the Palestinian side to return to negotiations with Israel on the basis of international law, during a meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

Earlier in November, the first official meeting of the Israeli and Palestinian delegations took place in Ramallah after a six-month suspension due to Israel's plans to annex territories in the West Bank. The meeting became possible after Israel agreed to suspend the annexation plans as part of a series of US-brokered peace deals with the UAE and Bahrain and resulted in an agreement to resume civil and security cooperation.

"The Palestinian side is ready to return to negotiations on the basis of international law and under the auspices of the Quartet of International Mediators," Abbas said, as quoted by the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The Israel-Palestine peace process has long been stalled as both sides refused to compromise on outstanding issues or abandon their stance. One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange. Palestinians hope to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their eternal and undivided capital.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Palestine Gaza UAE Bank Jerusalem Ramallah Bahrain November Border Agreement

Recent Stories

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

36 minutes ago

UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held for 2 Years ..

1 second ago

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition except cor ..

25 minutes ago

Mardan gets mobile water testing laboratory

25 minutes ago

European Airlines Predicted to Register $11.9Bln L ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.