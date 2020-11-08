UrduPoint.com
Palestine's Abbas To Ask Biden To Move US Embassy Back To Tel Aviv From Jerusalem- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:20 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will ask Joe Biden, who was declared winner in the US presidential election by major media, to return the US embassy in Israel from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, Israel Hayom newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a senior member of Abbas' staff.

Biden has previously said that if elected, he would not reverse the decision of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump on the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognition of the latter as the capital of Israel but would also open a US consulate in East Jerusalem.

According to the newspaper, Abbas intends to ask Biden to revoke the US' recognition of Jerusalem's status and move the embassy back to Tel Aviv, despite the politician's previous statements on the issue.

In addition, the Palestinian Authority has sent messages to Biden informing him of the country's willingness to resume US-brokered peace talks with Israel from the point at which they were suspended in 2016, the newspaper added.

Earlier in the day, Abbas congratulated Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory and expressed hope for working with the new administration to strengthen the Palestinian-US relations and achieve freedom, independence, justice and dignity for the Palestinian people.

Since Washington announces the decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, the Palestinian leadership de facto has not had high-level contacts with the Trump administration. The Palestinian Authority has also been also extremely skeptical about Trump's peace initiatives, considering him biased in favor of Israel.

