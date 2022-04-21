Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plans to visit Moscow for the Victory Day parade on May 9, but the dire situation in Palestine could seriously alter leader's plans, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik

Late last week, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site in islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd. The Palestinian Red Crescent said that over 340 Palestinians were injured in clashes.

"He (Abbas) plans to visit Moscow on May 9 for the Victory Parade.

However, the current dire and alarming situation at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, imposed on us by the Israeli military, may seriously affect the plans of the president, including his participation in the celebration of Victory Day in Russia," Nofal said.

Palestine's leader has always accepted the invitation to attend the Victory Day parade and participated, as far as possible, in ceremonial events in Russia, the diplomat noted.

"However, due to Israeli aggression, we sometimes have to alter our plans to resolve the situation inside Palestine," Nofal added.