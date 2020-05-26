(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24 if his invitation is confirmed, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War II, will be held on June 24. It was postponed from May 9 due to the coronavirus epidemic in Moscow.

"Of course, if the invitation is the same [as on May 9], we will take part," the ambassador said.

Answering a clarifying question, whether the head of the Palestinian National Authority planned to come to Moscow, he answered in the affirmative.