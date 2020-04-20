UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine's COVID-19 Cases Up By 8 To 437 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 02:20 AM

Palestine's COVID-19 Cases Up by 8 to 437 - Authorities

GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palestine has risen by eight to 437, government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said.

"Eight new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected today in the Palestinian territories. The total number has increased to 437, including 115 cases in East Jerusalem," Melhem said  on Sunday.

No new fatalities have been reported since Saturday, when the third coronavirus victim, a 78-year-old Palestinian woman, died in a hospital in East Jerusalem.

Last week, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that Washington had resumed aid to Palestine, which was halted after the latter rejected President Donald Trump's peacemaking initiatives. According to the diplomat, the US will provide $5 million for Palestinian hospitals and households to help them combat the pandemic.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Washington Trump Died Jerusalem David Women Sunday Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far fro ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis offers incentives, exemption p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Fatwa Council discusses jurisprudence upd ..

1 hour ago

Emirati director shares tips with promising stay-a ..

1 hour ago

AGFE awards scholarships for online Master&#039;s ..

1 hour ago

160 British nationals repatriated from India

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.