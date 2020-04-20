(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palestine has risen by eight to 437, government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said.

"Eight new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected today in the Palestinian territories. The total number has increased to 437, including 115 cases in East Jerusalem," Melhem said on Sunday.

No new fatalities have been reported since Saturday, when the third coronavirus victim, a 78-year-old Palestinian woman, died in a hospital in East Jerusalem.

Last week, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that Washington had resumed aid to Palestine, which was halted after the latter rejected President Donald Trump's peacemaking initiatives. According to the diplomat, the US will provide $5 million for Palestinian hospitals and households to help them combat the pandemic.