Palestine's Death Toll From Israeli Strikes On Gaza Rises To 219 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:25 PM

Palestine's Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Rises to 219 - Health Ministry

The number of Palestinians who were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 219, including over 60 children, the enclave's health ministry said on Wednesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The number of Palestinians who were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 219, including over 60 children, the enclave's health ministry said on Wednesday.

"Since the start of the escalation of the conflict, the total count of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip stands at 219, including 63 children and 36 women; 1,530 people were injured," the ministry said.

The tensions on the border between Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip rose in the evening of May 10. As of today, over 3,700 rockets had been launched at Israel from the enclave. Per the latest data, 12 people were killed and over 50 people were seriously injured in Israel.

