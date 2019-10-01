(@imziishan)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) A paper on the Palestinian issue that was presented by Palestinian factions has been handed over Islamist movement Hamas, the Fatah party and Egyptian mediators and is expected to be given to Russia , considered to be one of the most significant actors in the intra-Palestinian reconciliation process, a member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine 's (DFLP) political bureau, Talal Abu Zarifa, told Sputnik.

"The paper was handed over to Fatah, Hamas and the Egyptian mediators, and it is intended to be delivered to the Russian Federation, as one of the parties that sponsored reconciliation sessions," Talal Abu Zarifa said, adding that "Russia is a very important ally for us."

Abu Zarifa added that Russia could point out "the dangers of the US 'deal of the century' to national unity."

The DFLP member stressed that "Fatah didn't officially inform us that the paper on Palestine's reconciliation, which was presented by eight factions, was rejected, and Hamas agreed to meet with the parties, without setting any conditions.

Abu Zarifa said that the Palestinians needed to rehabilitate all political institutions and be prepared for a serious election process.

On September 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted during the UN General Assembly the importance of restoring intra-Palestinian peace.

Lavrov recalled that Russia had several times hosted meetings between Palestinian delegations, including those from Fatah, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement, to help them solve their problems through dialogue.

The foreign minister also took note of Russia's support for other countries, including Egypt and others, in their efforts toward Palestinian reconciliation.