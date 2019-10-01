UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine's DFLP Considers Russia Important Part In Restoring Palestinian Unity

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:21 PM

Palestine's DFLP Considers Russia Important Part in Restoring Palestinian Unity

A paper on the Palestinian issue that was presented by Palestinian factions has been handed over Islamist movement Hamas, the Fatah party and Egyptian mediators and is expected to be given to Russia, considered to be one of the most significant actors in the intra-Palestinian reconciliation process, a member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine's (DFLP) political bureau, Talal Abu Zarifa, told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) A paper on the Palestinian issue that was presented by Palestinian factions has been handed over Islamist movement Hamas, the Fatah party and Egyptian mediators and is expected to be given to Russia, considered to be one of the most significant actors in the intra-Palestinian reconciliation process, a member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine's (DFLP) political bureau, Talal Abu Zarifa, told Sputnik.

"The paper was handed over to Fatah, Hamas and the Egyptian mediators, and it is intended to be delivered to the Russian Federation, as one of the parties that sponsored reconciliation sessions," Talal Abu Zarifa said, adding that "Russia is a very important ally for us."

Abu Zarifa added that Russia could point out "the dangers of the US 'deal of the century' to national unity."

The DFLP member stressed that "Fatah didn't officially inform us that the paper on Palestine's reconciliation, which was presented by eight factions, was rejected, and Hamas agreed to meet with the parties, without setting any conditions.

"

Abu Zarifa said that the Palestinians needed to rehabilitate all political institutions and be prepared for a serious election process.

On September 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted during the UN General Assembly the importance of restoring intra-Palestinian peace.

Lavrov recalled that Russia had several times hosted meetings between Palestinian delegations, including those from Fatah, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement, to help them solve their problems through dialogue.

The foreign minister also took note of Russia's support for other countries, including Egypt and others, in their efforts toward Palestinian reconciliation.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Century United Nations Palestine Jihad Russia Egypt September All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

DFM showcases smart services at GITEX 2019

23 minutes ago

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

29 minutes ago

Chinese Consul-General rings Nasdaq Dubai market o ..

38 minutes ago

US Air Force Issues $2.6Bln Contract for 15 KC-46 ..

2 minutes ago

Haitians File Lawsuit With US Court Against UN Pea ..

6 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry office be ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.