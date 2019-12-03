UrduPoint.com
Palestine's Economy Lost $48Bln Due To Occupation In 2000-17 - UN Study

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:32 AM

Palestine's Economy Lost $48Bln Due to Occupation in 2000-17 - UN Study

Palestine lost almost $48 billion in public revenue in 2000-2017 due to the Israeli occupation, a sum large enough to eliminate its budget deficit and create two million new jobs, a UN study revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Palestine lost almost $48 billion in public revenue in 2000-2017 due to the Israeli occupation, a sum large enough to eliminate its budget deficit and create two million new jobs, a UN study revealed on Monday.

"The estimated fiscal costs of the occupation resulting only from the sources surveyed in the present report amounts to $47.7 billion during the period 2000-2017. That equals more than three times of what the Palestinians produced in 2017," the report prepared by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said.

Researchers assessed "fiscal leakages and losses" from evasion or manipulation of customs duties and taxes, administered by Israel, repeated suspensions and deductions in transferring revenues to the Palestinian government, commercial and economic activities in Area C - a large portion of the West Bank under full Israeli control.

The report said those funds would have been a game-changer for a struggling Palestinian economy, capable of healing many of its chronic woes.

"This estimated cumulative fiscal cost of occupation would not only have eliminated the Palestinian budget deficit estimated at $17.7 billion during the same period but would have also generated a surplus nearly twice the size of the deficit," the paper said. "Alternatively, it would have increased more than tenfold the Palestinian government's development spending, pegged at $4.5 billion during the period under review".

Researchers added that a simulation of UNCTAD's model of the Palestinian economy, under the assumption that the $48 billion were not lost but instead injected through expansionary fiscal policies, indicated that the economy would have generated two million job opportunities over the 18-year period, an average of 111,000 each year.

