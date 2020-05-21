UrduPoint.com
Palestine's Exit From Deals With Israel Should Be Backed By Real Pressure -Syrian Lawmaker

Palestine should exert real pressure on Israel to make it respect the authority's rights, in addition to its formal withdrawal from bilateral agreements, Ahmad Meria, a Syrian lawmaker from the committee on international affairs, told Sputnik on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced a withdrawal from all agreements, including security guarantees, with Israel and the United States due to the Israeli government's intent to annex Palestinian lands and once again pushed for a two-state solution via an international conference within the framework of international law.

"Firstly, there should be real actions by the Palestinian authorities to make Israelis understand their serious position.

Palestine should not be restricted to statements only ... and needs to put pressure on Israel, which does not respect the rights of other people. As of now, we should expect Palestine to take real measures toward the Jewish state," the lawmaker said.

The Syrian official added that there would be no settlement "as long as coordination and sometimes full interaction were in place."

"The withdrawal from the security agreements is the first step to exert pressure on Israel," the lawmaker noted.

With the backing of the United States, the annexation of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley was among the top declarations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's campaign. His unity government partner Benny Gantz has supported the plan.

