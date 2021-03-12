UrduPoint.com
Palestine's Fatah Says Never Discussed Joint List Option For Upcoming Elections With Hamas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:38 PM

Palestine's West Bank faction Fatah has never discussed an option to form a joint list with the rival Hamas movement for the upcoming general election, a spokesman for the Fatah movement in Europe, Jamal Nazzal, told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the faction is likely to join other member organizations of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on a united list

Palestinian political factions are currently gearing up for the first round of elections since 2006, when a disputed election broke out into civil strife between Fatah and Hamas. Voting for the 132-seat Palestinian Legislative Council is set for May 22 and the presidential election for July 31.

"Fatah never discussed a joint list with Hamas. However, we are likely to join other member organizations of the PLO on a joint list, since we have common values in similar programs," Nazzal said.

In early March, member of the PLO Executive Committee and Fatah Central Committee, Azzam Al-Ahmad, said that five Palestinian factions and PLO members had agreed to run for the legislative elections on a united list with Fatah.

According to Al-Ahmad, factions are working to create alliances ahead of the election campaigns.

