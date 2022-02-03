UrduPoint.com

Palestine's Gaza Files Complaint With UN As Israel Bans Transit Of COVID-19 Equipment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Gaza Strip health ministry said on Thursday it has asked UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Palestine Lynn Hastings to pressure Israel into lifting the ban on deliveries of medical equipment for fighting COVID-19 to the Palestinian enclave.

"Gaza Deputy Health Minister Youssef Abu Al-Rish sent a written message to UN Humanitarian Coordinator Lynn Hastings with a call to put pressure on the occupational regime (Israel) to urgently allow entry of medical diagnostic equipment required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Gaza," the ministry said.

The Gaza Strip reported 3,300 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is its record daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

