(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Ismail Haniyeh, chief of political bureau of the Gaza Strip-controlling movement Hamas, on Thursday called on Hassan Nasrallah, chief of Lebanon's Shia Islamist movement Hezbollah, to intervene and put an end to violent clashes between Palestinian factions in the Lebanese-based refugee camp Ein El Hilweh.

Clashes have continued in Lebanon's largest camp for Palestinian refugees since late last week despite a ceasefire agreement.

"Haniyeh wished that the Hezbollah Secretary General make efforts to stop the clashes occurring in the refugee camp and normalize the situation," the Hamas political bureau said in a statement.

Hamas' political chief also called on Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri to intervene and curb the clashes.

On Sunday, Lebanese channel Al Jadeed reported that Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, a commander of Palestinian movement Fatah, was killed in an ambush in Ein El Hilweh.

This triggered fierce clashes between Fatah and other Palestinian factions in the camp. They declared a ceasefire on Monday and even formed two committee to oversee it on Wednesday, but clashes have continued, sources told Sputnik.

According to the UN mission for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), clashes in Ein El Hilweh already left 11 people dead and 40 others injured, in addition to over 2,000 displaced. Ein El Hilweh is estimated to house about 130,000 people. The camp is supposed to be managed and guarded by Palestinians factions.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati commented on the unrest by calling its timing "suspicious," hinting that Lebanon and its people were being taken advantage of to advance others' interests.