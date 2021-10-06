The Palestinian militant group Hamas did not discuss a long-term peace with Israel during the latest round of negotiations in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Hamas denies media reports about the discussion of a long-term truce with Israel during the visit of the Hamas delegation to Cairo," Qassem said.

A Hamas spokesman told Sputnik earlier that a high-level delegation of the movement was planning to travel to Cairo for talks on October 3 to discuss a ceasefire deal and an exchange of prisoners with Israel.

The Sunni militant organization Hamas controls Palestine's Gaza Strip and is in a protracted conflict with Israel. Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has been under a blockade imposed by Egypt and Israel.