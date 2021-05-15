UrduPoint.com
Palestine's Hamas Says Ready For Israel's Possible Ground Attack In Gaza Strip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Palestine's Hamas Says Ready for Israel's Possible Ground Attack in Gaza Strip

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhum told Sputnik on Saturday that the Palestinian movement was ready for any scenario in response to the possible ground operation by Israel.

"Regarding the ground invasion [of the Gaza Strip]. The occupiers are doing too many foolish things that can push them to make any stupid decision at any time. We are ready for any scenario," Barhum said.

On May 8, large-scale clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police broke out in East Jerusalem. Riots began in two areas at once, near the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, triggered by an Israeli court decision to evict several Arab families from their homes.

The conflict on the border between Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip enclave escalated on the evening of May 10. Since then, the Israel Defense Forces reported that over 2,000 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, with about 350 unsuccessful launches. According to the latest data, seven civilians and one soldier were killed in Israel.

Israel has retaliated against Hamas by targeting its infrastructure. As a result of the shelling of the Gaza Strip, 126 Palestinians were killed and more than 950 others were injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry stated.

