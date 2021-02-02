UrduPoint.com
Palestine's Hamas To Send Delegation To Moscow In Coming Days - Senior Member

Palestine's Hamas to Send Delegation to Moscow in Coming Days - Senior Member

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) A delegation of the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas movement will visit the Russian capital city in the coming days, Husam Badran, a member of the movement's political bureau, told Sputnik on Monday.

"A Hamas delegation led by political bureau member Mousa Abu Marzouq will visit Moscow in the coming days," Badran said, not specifying the visit's purpose.

Earlier in the day, Palestine's Islamic Jihad Movement said that it, too, sent a delegation to Moscow. According to the statement, a delegation led by the movement's secretary general, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, has already arrived in Moscow at the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss "the Palestinian question and related issues."

