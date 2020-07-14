UrduPoint.com
Palestine's Health Ministry Says 12-Day-Old Infant Died From COVID-19 In Hebron

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:01 PM

Palestine's Health Ministry Says 12-Day-Old Infant Died From COVID-19 in Hebron

The youngest victim of the novel coronavirus in Palestine, a 12-day-old baby, died on Tuesday in the Hebron province, the Health Ministry has said in a press release

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The youngest victim of the novel coronavirus in Palestine, a 12-day-old baby, died on Tuesday in the Hebron province, the Health Ministry has said in a press release.

"A 12-day-old baby, who died today in the city of Yatta in Hebron, became the youngest victim of the coronavirus in Palestine," the ministry said.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Palestine has risen to 7,734. A total of 16 patients are currently in intensive care, the statement read.

The death toll now stands at 45, the ministry said.

According to Palestine's WAFA news agency, the tally of recoveries has reached 1,258.

