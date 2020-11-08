UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine's Leader Congratulates Biden On Winning US Presidency - Official News Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Palestine's Leader Congratulates Biden on Winning US Presidency - Official News Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory in the US presidential election, Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Abbas also expressed hope for working with Biden and his administration to strengthen the Palestinian-US relations and achieve freedom, independence, justice and dignity for the Palestinian people.

Biden previously said that if elected, he would not reverse the decision of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump on relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but would also open a US consulate in East Jerusalem.

Palestinian leadership de facto has not had high-level contacts with the Trump administration since 2018, when Washington announced the decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The Palestinian Authority is also extremely skeptical about Trump's peace initiatives, considering him biased in favor of Israel.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

Related Topics

Election Israel Washington Trump Jerusalem Independence Sunday 2018 2020 Media All From Race Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

16 minutes ago

Visa-free entry for UAE citizens travelling to Per ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice expanded deterrent measures ag ..

2 hours ago

EAD celebrates International Project Management Da ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Joe Biden on election win

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 49.55 million

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.