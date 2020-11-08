(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory in the US presidential election, Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Abbas also expressed hope for working with Biden and his administration to strengthen the Palestinian-US relations and achieve freedom, independence, justice and dignity for the Palestinian people.

Biden previously said that if elected, he would not reverse the decision of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump on relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but would also open a US consulate in East Jerusalem.

Palestinian leadership de facto has not had high-level contacts with the Trump administration since 2018, when Washington announced the decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The Palestinian Authority is also extremely skeptical about Trump's peace initiatives, considering him biased in favor of Israel.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.