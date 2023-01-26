(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The Palestinian Authority's (PA) decision to suspend security coordination with Israel earlier in the day following a deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin is "not the right step" at present, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, nine Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured as a result of an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin in the West Bank. Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh called the raid a "massacre," while President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning. The Israeli army said it had neutralized three Palestinian militants in Jenin, suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks.

"We've seen that, we're in very close touch with senior PA officials," Leaf said when asked during a conference call about the PA's announcement. "Obviously we don't think this is the right step to take at this moment."

The United States, Leaf said, believes it is important for Israel and the Palestinian Authority to retain and deepen security coordination.

US officials will continue to talk to the Palestinian Authority and to Israeli officials throughout the coming days, Leaf said.

Blinken will travel to the Middle East for high-level meetings with Israeli and PA officials on Monday and Tuesday, according to the State Department.